Officials: 1 person per shopping cart at Hopkins Co. stores, fourth death reported

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials say people should not be bringing their families out with them to shop.
Starting Saturday, it’s one person, one shopping cart. The executive order was issued by the Judge Executive.
The Kentucky map is now showing a fourth death in Hopkins County.
Local officials confirmed that number, plus an increase in cases. The total now stands at 42, up from 33.
Here is a look at the numbers in our part of Kentucky.
47 - Daviess Co.
42 - Hopkins Co.
12 - Muhlenberg Co.
8 - Henderson Co.
3 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
2 - Ohio Co.
2 - McLean Co.
2 - Union Co
