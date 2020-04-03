As unemployment skyrockets, offices are flooded with calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Millions of Americans are trying to get through to unemployment offices after losing their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Job losses are skyrocketing and not just here but across the country. According to the labor department, nearly 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment just last week.
Two locals talked to us about their struggles during the process.
“Tuesday will be three weeks and I haven’t heard back anything yet," Former Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen employee Sandra Porter said.
Unemployment offices flooded with calls because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Sandra Porter, it wasn’t just her relying on that job but her three kids too.
“I mean, rent is still due. The bills are still due. They say we can pay whenever we get an income, but we don’t know when that’s going to be. And then that means it’s gonna be another month that’s going to pile on to what we already owe," Porter said.
Porter says she had to separate the siblings, bringing two across the bridge to Henderson to live with their father because she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to feed them.
She hasn’t been the only one with issues reaching the unemployment office either.
“I tried calling them for probably an hour before I got to anybody. And the first person I talked to hung up on me," H&M employee Maria Fruit said.
Although still employed with H&M, Maria won’t be getting paid while the stores are closed.
She got her estimate back from the unemployment office and she qualified for just $92 a week.
“Who can live off of $92 a week? That won’t even pay my rent if I save every single penny of it for a whole month," Fruit said. “I still would not make rent with that money.”
Maria says after trying to dispute the estimate the unemployment offices told her that’s all she can qualify for, leaving her in a panic.
During a time of uncertainty, they feel they’re left answerless, and both of these locals have the same message for the community.
“I just wish people would just stay home. If they would just stay home, that would just, eventually this will be over with, and we can all get back to living our normal life,” Porter said.
Sandra Porter found a Facebook page that acted as a support group for anyone in the restaurant industry that lost their job.
It’s currently called, “Service Industry Support and Blog Through This."
