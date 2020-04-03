Tri-State paramedics volunteer to help in NYC

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Emergency Medical Services is used to lending a hand when people need it most.
“Typically those responses are hurricane responses, typically a major weather event," Com-Care EMS administrator, Jim Duke said. “This is kind of unique, this is a little bit different."
But now, those paramedics are responding to the hot spot of the COVID-19 crisis.
“They are assisting the fire department in New York on EMS operations, on 911 operations," Duke said.
Four volunteers from around the Tri-State piled into two ambulances and made a 13-hour trip to New York City.
“People have come from a long way off to help those in need,” Duke said.
The EMS director says the paramedics report back on a daily basis.
“The volume of calls in that area are extremely high and I think without the help - New York would really be in trouble," Duke said.
Duke says the volunteers have told him this has been an eye-opening experience.
“The staff has reiterated to us that for people here - we need to understand that this is real, this is bad and that probably what they’re seeing in New York is what we could potentially see here,” Duke said.
It’s unknown when the volunteers will be back in the Tri-State.
“I think that this is showing a lot of selflessness on their behalf - a lot of bravery,” Duke said.
For the next few weeks, the other staff members of Ohio County EMS will be monitoring what’s happening locally.
EMS officials say they expect the paramedics to be in New York City for at least three weeks. They say following their deployment, they will be self-quarantining for 14 days.
