Sports gambling industry caught in standstill amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Just about every casino around the country is closed as well, so obviously that’s a massive impact on the economy of so many states across the country - Indiana’s no different,” William Hill CEO Joe Asher said. “99 percent of American casino gambling has ground to a halt, and that supports an awful lot of jobs, not only to folks who work in the casinos, but the suppliers to those casinos, and then all the tax revenue that’s lost through the gaming tax.”