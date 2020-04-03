Sports gambling industry caught in standstill amid COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought the sports world to a standstill, so that means sports betting is also currently off the books.
This time of the year is usually one of the busiest on the sports calendar. The NCAA Final Four was originally scheduled to tip-off this weekend, MLB Opening Day was supposed to take place last weekend, while the NBA and NHL Playoffs would have been set to go underway over the next few weeks.
Instead, sportsbooks and casinos, including the Tropicana Evansville Casino, are losing out on a lot of money.
“Just about every casino around the country is closed as well, so obviously that’s a massive impact on the economy of so many states across the country - Indiana’s no different,” William Hill CEO Joe Asher said. “99 percent of American casino gambling has ground to a halt, and that supports an awful lot of jobs, not only to folks who work in the casinos, but the suppliers to those casinos, and then all the tax revenue that’s lost through the gaming tax.”
Asher says William Hill has started a foundation for all of its furloughed employees. He’s donating all of his salary into the foundation, while others still employed are also pitching in.
