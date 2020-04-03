Senior year experiences cut short for area students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students, especially seniors across Indiana, are still processing the announcement they won’t be back in the traditional classroom this school year.
This is the time of year when seniors planning for prom and getting ready for graduation.
The seniors who Evan Gorman spoke with say they’re not totally shocked, but still a little let down.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking to be a senior to get your year taken from you,” said Central High School senior Alison Willman.
“Like the class that’s going to dominate this year. Um, it was kind of just cut short,” said Central High School senior Molly St. Clair.
State education leaders said it’s going to be up to each of the school districts to decide how they handle upcoming events, like graduation.
“You have to keep positive and keep that momentum going forward and tell them there are more bright things to look forward to,” said Rhianon Smith.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.