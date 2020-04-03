Owensboro’s YMCA to start offering childcare for essential workers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s YMCA will be offering childcare for essential workers starting on Monday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear requested last week the YMCA be designated as a childcare provider and health care personnel.
YMCA officials say childcare for ages three through 12 will begin on Monday at the facility on Kentucky Parkway.
The service will be provided for healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, grocery workers and emergency first responders who are helping support the effort to fight COVID-19.
To sign up, call the YMCA between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Childcare donations are being accepted to help support the program.
