Nearly 10 million Americans file for unemployment in last 2 weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New unemployment numbers out Friday show more than 700,000 Americans lost their jobs in March alone. That number is astronomically growing.
More than six million Americans have filed for unemployment just within the past week.
Southwest Indiana Economic Development Coalition President Greg Wathen says that in the last two weeks, nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment, and 150,000 Hoosiers in the last week.
He is still waiting to receive updated local data, but says 2,600 in southwest Indiana filed for unemployment at the end of March. He anticipates that number will increase as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
“So to make the assumption that somehow, we’ve shut this down, that we can automatically just turn it back on, I think that is a wrong-headed assumption," Wathen said. “It may not work necessarily that way."
“There will be some businesses right now who are looking at whether or not they are going to be able to keep their doors open. And if that’s the case, we’ve done significant damage,” Wathen said. "Not just to our economy, but to those individuals who are working for those companies.”
