Mild temps with a few showers possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine was in good supply for most of the day Friday. Over the next seven days, we will be in a somewhat unsettled pattern. No major rainfall or severe weather appears imminent, but we will have occasional showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two along the way. Daytime highs will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Lows will stay between 50 and 60. Some rain may start the day on Saturday, and a few showers may pop up on Sunday and then each day next week.