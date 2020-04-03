Mild temperatures, scattered rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few light, spotty showers are possible early this morning, but those will taper off before midday, and most of today will be dry.
Partly cloudy and warmer today. Starting off with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s this morning, but we will climb to around 70° this afternoon.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
A weak cold front will slowly push through the Tri-State Saturday. That front will kick up some rain, but many locations will be dry for most of the day with just an occasional shower. Those hit or miss showers will continue throughout the day and into Saturday night before working their way out of the Tri-State Sunday morning.
That cold front will also cause a small dip in our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.
Another system will move through the Tri-State next week. First, the warm front will arrive, ushering in warmer air and some rain chances Monday, mainly during the evening.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. That’s when the adjacent cold front will move in and push that rain off to the east.
A secondary cold front may bring us a slight chance of rain Thursday morning, but that second front looks mainly dry.
All those fronts will also impact our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to that warm front, but the cold fronts will drop us back into the mid 60s by Thursday.
