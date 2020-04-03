Mad Batter Bakery closes in Jasper due to COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Local businesses across America are struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In Jasper, this hits home for one start-up bakery shop.
“We are just a small bakery. I was 23 when we opened, and I’ve been going ever since,” owner of Mad Batter Bakery Catherine Bramlett said.
Bramlett has owned Mad Batter Bakery for five years.
“We are unfortunately closing because sales just decreased so much in March, and the future is so uncertain through April,” Bramlett said.
Bramlett is unsure when the COVID-19 pandemic will come to halt. So, on April 11, she’s closing up shop.
“The grants, we weren’t sure if we would qualify,” Bramlett said.
With state guidelines set in place due to the viruses spread, Bramlett says she didn’t want to risk it all.
“There’s of course sadness because we didn’t plan on this happening," Bramlett said. "It’s not real, a lot of it feels like it’s not real, it’s so, it’s a lot.”
A lot to take in, as already scheduled orders like this wedding cake must be completed.
“There’s still orders that I have to finish last April 11. People have weddings, and birthday parties, and graduation still coming up,” Bramlett said.
As for what’s next for this baker.
“I don’t know, that’s been like the million-dollar question, ‘what am I going to do?’ I don’t know, I have not even the slightest clue,” Bramlett said.
Bramlett says they may still try applying for funding from the government to help with the last month of rent.
