Local restaurant handing out free meals to employees, first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local business is giving back to its employees and first responders.
With the help of a local beer distributor, Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill on West Franklin Street was able to make and hand out 400 of its BBQ parfaits to affected workers.
Last week, the restaurant provided to-go spaghetti dinners for its staff since they are currently not working.
However, Bud’s General Manager Brodrick Pittman says he does not want to stop there.
“It’s something to show we’re all a community,” Pittman said. “We can ban together, get through this and it’s important for people to know there’s another side to this thing, and if we all persevere, we can get through it.”
Bud’s employers were accepting donations on Thursday evening, so the restaurant could continue to hand out free to-go meals for workers next week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.