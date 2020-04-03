Local magician does Facebook Live magic show

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Magician Norris Priest entertained hundreds with a magic show through Facebook Live Friday afternoon.
Priest works in the insurance business but his side gig is magic.
He’s 85-years-old and has been doing magic ever since he was a kid.
He’s traveled all over the world doing shows and even does them in his home.
“I’m doing it to sorta help the people in their homes who are tied up and disturbed and maybe unhappy, and if we can bring one smile to someone today, our efforts will be great,” Priest said.
If you missed the magic show live, you can find it here.
