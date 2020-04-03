Local businesses apply to meet payroll through Paycheck Protection Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The stay-at-home order is hurting a lot of small businesses across the state, but the government is doing its best to help ease the impact.
Government officials are partnering with banks to help small businesses pay their employees through a loan - the Paycheck Protection Program.
This program, which opened its application on Friday, is the help that many local businesses say they have been waiting for.
″It’s always very stressful being an owner and having to make sure we are providing not just for ourselves, but for our employees and their families,“ Franklin Pizza Factory owner Kyle Kinder said.
The requirements to enroll in the program are simple. Small businesses or non-profit organizations with under 500 employees must apply through their bank.
The government has allotted $350 billion to help small businesses meet payroll.
”A lot of people have been asking if that’s a big enough size," Kinder said. “Is everyone going to be able to apply and get it?”
“I know that there has been talk that there will be additional stimulus funds that would be available, or could be available either to continue the program or to have another program” Jeff Roseland, Old National Bank’s Director of SBA Lending said.
The money is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and Old National Bank officials say if you are awarded the loan, you could see the money within a few days.
“It’s pretty easy as it relates to the application, it’s just a couple of pages and then you get it to the bank with that supporting documentation of your payroll expense," Roseland said. “Then we’ll put it through our process and hopefully within a short period of time, we can make the funds available.”
“We’re very appreciative, so a little bit of risk, but at the end of the day we trust them and hope that we’re able to take care of our faculty and staff as best we can,” Ryan Wood, Owner and CEO of Forefront Therapy said.
There are tons of resources on the SBA website, sample applications and a list of qualifications and guidelines.
“It’s a new application as of this morning then what it was yesterday, so I’ve been working on it all day, so step by step hopefully we’ll be getting there,” Wood said.
This loan can also be forgiven, as long as the business maintains its employees or rehires them quickly. Forgiveness percentage can be lowered if a business does not maintain the salaries originally reported, or fires its employees.
