Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana schools shut for year as virus cases, deaths rise
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state’s death toll linked to the virus climbed to 78 and confirmed cases surged past 3,000 on Thursday. Gov. Eric Holcomb said anyone flouting his stay-at-home order is putting themselves and others around them at risk. The Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 474, to 3,039, following corrections to the previous total. Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had 192 of Indiana’s 474 new coronavirus cases.
IHSAA-SPRING SPORTS
School closings also end Indiana's spring sports
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spring sports in Indiana schools have been canceled after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it supports the decision to close schools and urges residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders. Deaths linked to the virus have climbed to 78, and confirmed cases have moved past 3,000. The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament on March 13. But six days later, the tournament was canceled.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PURDUE
Purdue dropping planned raises _ for now _ amid virus crisis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The president of Purdue University says it would be “irresponsible” to offer raises while the campus deals with impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. A 3% merit pay pool was planned for July. But Mitch Daniels told trustees that he’s dropping it while also limiting repairs and purchases and putting a freeze on new hires. Purdue’s new fiscal year starts July 1. Daniels said he didn’t anticipate job cuts during the balance of the current budget year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA PROFITEERING
Indiana gets dozens of price gouging complaints amid virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general says dozens of Hoosiers have contacted his office to complain about merchants charging exorbitant prices for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other essential items during the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that the complaints received so far have have involved high prices being charged by superstores, home improvement stores, grocery stores, e-commerce websites and others since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency. Hill encouraged consumers who believe they've been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods to file complaints online with his office’s Consumer Protection Division. People may also call that office at 1-800-382-5516.
SHOOTING SUSPECT-ARREST
Indiana man arrested in Illinois in disabled man's shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in Illinois on charges alleging that he shot and wounded a disabled man who had been sheltering his ex-girlfriend since a stabbing. Thirty-two-year-old Gregory Vaughn Jr. of Fort Wayne was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Indiana. The Journal Gazette reports that Vaughn is charged with attempted murder and theft of a firearm. Court documents allege that Vaughn shot a man who cannot use his legs seven times, seriously injuring him, because he was angry that the victim had allowed Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend, a mother of four, to stay with him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA ABORTIONS
ACLU: Indiana virus directive should not restrict abortions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says a directive issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in response to the coronavirus pandemic should not restrict women’s ability to obtain abortions in the state. An order issued Monday by Holcomb includes a directive that all Indiana health care facilities, including abortion clinics, cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana’s legal director, says that unlike orders issued in other states, including Texas, seeking to ban abortions during the pandemic, Indiana’s directive would not have such an impact because of the way it is worded.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana testing more for coronavirus as deaths rise to 65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's health commissioner says the state has increased its ability to test people for the coronavirus but it's still targeting certain patients because of limited supplies. Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that test supplies are limited, so pregnant women and certain high-risk individuals such as those with high blood pressure are given top priority for testing. To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up about 1,000 from Tuesday. The department says 16 more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, raising the state’s virus death toll to 65 as its confirmed cases surged by more than 400.
INDIANA UNEMPLOYMENT
Indiana jobless claims surged to 120,000 last week
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state reports initial unemployment insurance claims surged to 120,331 in Indiana last week. , The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the new claims released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development represent a more than 50-fold increase from just 2,312 two weeks ago. More than one in 20 Hoosier workers have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic idled restaurants, bars, and other businesses. Gov. Eric Holcomb has told non-essential workplaces to close and ordered Hoosiers to stay at home from March 24 through April 7 except to buy food, obtain health care or perform other essential tasks.