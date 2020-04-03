InkWorks making shirts to help Franklin St. restaurant, bar employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Franklin Street Events Association is teaming up with InkWorks to make t-shirts to help restaurant and bar workers because of COVID-19.
InkWorks is taking donations to make the shirts and all proceeds will go to help those who work along Franklin Street.
Once the t-shirts are sold, the Franklin Street Events Association will distribute the money in coordination with the businesses that have employees in need.
“We wanted to do something for the waitress, bartenders, the people whose lives depend on tips," said Brian Eickhoff with the events association. "That is who we are trying to help out. If you can, you need to try and stay in. If you are going to go out to eat or grab something to eat, buy local.”
