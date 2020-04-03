Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Athletic directors across the U.S. are bracing for a potential financial crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic. A survey was conducted by an association of ADs from 130 major college football schools. It found 63% forecast a worst-case scenario in which revenue for their departments falls by at least 20% during the next school year. Even an abbreviated football season could cause schools to lose that much.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham is joining the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee that selects the field for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The NCAA announced Cunningham’s addition Thursday. As UNC’s first-ever appointee, Cunningham begins a five-year term in September and replaces Duke athletics director Kevin White. White had served as chairman this year before the tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. White's term ends Aug. 31. Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhardt will serve as committee chairman for the 2020-21 season.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gonzaga and Michigan were the standouts in a study that seeded men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head-coaching ranks. Gonzaga was a No. 1 seed in both brackets released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. Michigan was a 1-seed for the men and a 3-seed for the women. Arizona State was the only other school to appear in the top 16 of both brackets. The report focused primarily on each team’s Graduation Success Rate and Academic Progress Rate scores for seeding purposes.