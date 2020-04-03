Families show support for healthcare workers at 2 Tri-State health facilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families show support for healthcare workers Thursday at Deaconess Midtown.
Families turned out by the car-load right as one shift was about to end and another begin. They were there to show support to those who are treating coronavirus patients.
They remained in their cars, but honked, put their flashers on, and held up signs to show gratitude.
It’s just great to see us all come together as a community, show our appreciation to all the hard workers. The ones who can’t stay home with their families right now."
In Kentucky, dozens of families also turned up in Madisonville outside Baptist Health to show solidarity with their health care teams.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.