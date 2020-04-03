Employee at Carhartt’s distribution facility in Hanson tests positive for COVID-19

“The safety of all Carhartt associates has always been our top priority. Since early March, we have implemented social distancing, reduced on-site staffing, work from home wherever possible, and instituted high frequency cleaning and sanitizing of all facilities. Last month alone, our team has dedicated over 3500 combined labor hours on cleaning and sanitization. As an additional precaution, we recently instituted a health assessment to screen associates for symptoms and potential exposure to the virus. If there are any concerns about the associate’s health as a result of the assessment, we will ask the associate to return home. These efforts have been vetted by our Safety Team and follow the guidelines shared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”