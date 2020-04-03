Easing Anxiety in Children: Tips from RiverVally Behavioral Health

“I think the first step is to talk with them. See what is going on. See what level their anxiety is and especially if we haven’t done that yet. Remind them, you know, everyone is filled with anxiety. This is normal, " Roark said, "Because one of the things I find one of the importance of structures is to avoid that time to sit there and ‘what if', ‘what if this happens’, ‘what if that happens’ because that really compounds anxiety.”