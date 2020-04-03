IN deaths pass 100 mark; Local COVID-19 cases up by 14

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Health Department has released Friday COVID-19 numbers.
The map now shows 3,437 total positive cases, and 101 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 3,039 cases and 78 deaths reported Thursday.
Locally, there’s now 33 confirmed cases in Vanderburgh County, up ten from Thursday.
Warrick County is now reporting ten cases, which is two more.
There is also a new confirmed case in Dubois County, making a total of four. That additional case is not yet on the map, but confirmed by local health officials.
In Posey County, there is now a fifth case.
Here are the total numbers in our area of Indiana.
33 - Vanderburgh Co.
10 - Warrick Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
5 - Posey Co.
4 - Dubois Co.
1 - Spencer Co.
Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
Thursday, state officials announced Indiana students will not return to classrooms for the rest of the school year.
