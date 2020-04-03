Daviess Co. Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Daviess County Detention Center.
The jailer says all employees have been notified of that positive case. He says only one out of 600 inmates were determined to be at risk.
Officials say that inmate received a test which came back negative. They say any new inmate from other facilities will now be quarantined before entering the general population.
Some deputies are even spending the night on jail property to avoid spreading the virus.
“We do have some deputies, we have a building that’s used for training that we call building number four. And there’s several deputies that are so committed and dedicated that are staying over there in order to protect their families," Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said. "They don’t want to expose their families to any risk.”
At this time, there are no other known reports of inmates or staff with symptoms of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.