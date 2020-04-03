Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club providing food, cleaning supplies to club members

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Kentucky is working hard to make sure their members don’t go hungry.
They have started “Operation Club Cares.”
The club is providing 100 bags of food and cleaning supplies every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Club members can pick up bags at their Buckland Square Location in Owensboro and at the Pebble Creek Drive Location in Henderson.
Club leaders say they miss seeing the kids, but they are happy to provide some help to families who might need these items.
“They’re trying to keep them up with their education, trying to feed them properly," said Bill Fidler with the boys and girls club. "It’s a very difficult time, and this is one way that our boys and girls club can give back to those families that are taking care of their children.”
The club says they plan on handing these items out every Friday until the club opens back up on a regular basis.
