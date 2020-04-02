IL Gov. Pritzker announces 715 new positive cases, 16 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JP Pritzker gave his daily update at 2:30 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker and his team announced plans for a fourth alternate care facility. They say they will be adding capacity at existing hospitals and alternate care facilities.
The governor and his team say there are 715 new positive cases along with 16 additional deaths.
Gov. Pritzker updates the number of people hospitalized. Wednesday he reported 19 people were hospitalized, Thursday he says three of those people have recovered and have been released.
The governor says he has informed police officers in all Illinois counties not to evict anyone during this time.
There are no positive cases in our four counties in Illinois, but just outside the Tri-State, there is one in Saline County.
Thursday, the state public health director issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.
