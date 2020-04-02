8 p.m. curfew ordered for people under 18 in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County are giving their daily update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
The County Judge said he is implementing an 8 p.m. curfew for anyone under age 18.
They are also closing the ATV park.
Officials say the total number of positive cases in Hopkins County is now 33. That’s five more since Wednesday.
Wednesday, Gov. Beshear discussed the recent upswing of confirmed cases in Hopkins County, linking a failure of social distancing to a recent church revival in the county.
Here is how the COVID-19 cases stand in our part of Kentucky:
45 - Daviess Co.
33 - Hopkins Co.
12 - Muhlenberg Co.
8 - Henderson Co.
3 - Webster Co.
Governor Beshear will give his daily update at 4:00 p.m.
You can watch it live here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.