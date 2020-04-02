UE employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville has been notified that an employee who works in Olmsted Administration Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.
Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Holly Smith says the employee was last on campus Thursday, March 26.
Smith says UE employees the individual was in direct contact with are being notified and will be instructed to self-quarantine until April 9. The impacted offices, restrooms, and other relevant areas in Olmsted have been sanitized.
Smith states that employees who work in Olmsted and have been granted approval to continue “essential” work from their offices, will be given additional directions from their respective vice-president.
UE encourages all employees and faculty to speak directly with their area vice-president to answer any questions and provide necessary resources.
