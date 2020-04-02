Total IN coronavirus cases up by 474; 3 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Health Department has released COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.
They report total of 3,039 cases in the state, and 78 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 2,565 total cases and 65 deaths that were reported Wednesday.
Locally, there are three new cases in Vanderburgh County.
Here is a look at the numbers in our part of Indiana.
23 - Vanderburgh Co.
8 - Warrick Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
4 - Posey Co.
3 - Dubois Co.
1- Spencer Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m.
Indiana’s health commissioner says the state has increased its ability to test people for the coronavirus but it’s still targeting certain patients because of limited supplies.
Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that test supplies are limited, so pregnant women and certain high-risk individuals such as those with high blood pressure are given top priority for testing.
