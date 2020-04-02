Temporary resident at self-isolation center passes away, cause of death is being investigated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A temporary resident at the Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center has passed away.
Director of Communications of Mayor Winnecke’s office Noah Stubbs says the man was experiencing homelessness and was in voluntary isolation while awaiting his COVID-19 test results.
An American Medical Response unit arrived at the scene Thursday after the man told staff he was having a heart attack.
The staff says he hit his head and fell to the ground. AMR attempted to revive him.
According to the news release, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene just before 2 p.m.
The news release states the identification of the man and cause of death are not known at this time.
Several Evansville agencies teamed up to open a shelter for homeless people to battle the coronavirus Wednesday.
