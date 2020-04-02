Sisters of Saint Benedict ring church bells to pray for people affected by COVID-19

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Sisters of Saint Benedict are finding a unique way to pray during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Sisters ring the church bells every day at 3 p.m. (EST) to encourage people to pause for five minutes of prayer.
They pray for the end of the pandemic, the patients who are sick, as well as anyone else who’s currently being affected by the outbreak.
After being challenged by St. Joseph Church in Jasper, the Sisters have been doing this daily prayer for a couple of weeks.
The Sisters say this is something simple, but significant to offer.
“We may not be able to do a lot, but prayer is something that we can do and offer to the people around us,” Sister Anita Louise Lowe said. “And we bring that to God and ask that it come to an end.”
The Sisters plan on ringing the bells every day for the foreseeable future.
