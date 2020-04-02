Posey Co. families make positive messages on doors for essential workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homeowners in Posey County are finding a unique way to show support to essential workers.
Mt. Vernon Councilwoman Jillian Brothers is challenging neighbors to write positive messages out on their front doors. She’s wanting families to write encouraging notes to first responders, medical professionals, and other essential workers.
Brothers hope these words of kindness will continue to encourage the people who are working on the front lines.
“Even though decorating a door sounds like such a small thing, anything you can do to just bring any kind of positivity to people’s days right now is just great,” Brothers said.
Brothers says several families have already started decorating. She hopes to see dozens of homes decorated by tomorrow.
