Posey Co. business amping up despite COVID-19 pandemic

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - While layoffs are happening at both large and small businesses across the state, the story is a little bit different for one local county.
According to the Posey County Economic Development Coalition, business is amping up for big factories like SABIC and AstraZeneca.
SABIC is reportedly increasing its plastic production so customers can continue to make face shields and sneeze guards to help with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A survey is also being sent out to local businesses to make sure the county is doing everything they can to help out.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.