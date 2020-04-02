Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mostly clear, calm and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning.
Today will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. A light breeze from the southeast will help our temperatures climb into the mid 60s this afternoon.
Overnight, our clouds will increase as temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy but a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out on Friday, but we will most likely stay dry.
Scattered showers are possible Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a weak cold front slowly moves through the Tri-State. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible Saturday evening, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
As that cold front moves off to the east, a warm front will move in from the southwest, so there won’t be much of a break between the two systems. Sunday looks mostly cloudy and mostly dry, but a few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
That warm front arrives Monday, which will send our temperatures soaring into the 70s for the first half of next week. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the adjacent cold front arrives Wednesday evening. I do not see a severe weather threat at this time, but that could change, so we will monitor this system closely.
