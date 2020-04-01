Milder temps, scattered showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures have returned to near-normal across the Tri-State. Average high for the first week in April is around 63, average low is around 40. Clouds will move over the region Thursday night and a few light showers will be possible before and just after sunrise on Friday. Skies will clear a bit and temps will rise to near 70 by the afternoon. A cold front will trigger a few more showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two late Friday and early Saturday morning Saturday’s high will reach the middle 60s. A few more showers will be possible late Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. We’ll have a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Friday next week.