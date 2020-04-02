Local animal rescue group searching for homes to foster dogs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local dog rescue group is asking for the public’s help as an increasing amount of animals are being affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue says it has been receiving numerous calls from people who can no longer afford to take care of their animals.
In response, organization officials want to let pet owners know they are handing out free dog food for families in need.
Since their facility is currently closed to the public, rescue group leaders are looking for foster homes for their current dogs.
“In the last few weeks, we got most of our dogs out into foster homes," Tangila Ashby, It Takes a Village executive director said. “We have about ten of them here right now and they’re the harder to place dogs. A lot of people have stepped up - a lot of new fosters, a lot of emails seeing how people can help.”
People looking to help can contact the dog rescue group on its website.
