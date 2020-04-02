Local agencies need help in reporting child abuse amid COVID-19 outbreak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - April is child abuse awareness month, but this month is going to be a little bit different this time around for several agencies in the area.
Organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates (or “CASA”) and Holly’s House are asking for local communities to help keep an eye on children during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Places like CASA and Holly’s House would usually be hosting fundraisers and events to bring child abuse awareness to the Evansville community, but their focus has dramatically shifted.
Vanderburgh County CASA officials said they have fewer mandated reporters around children due to the pandemic. This is why Holly’s House and CASA are pleading with the public to assist them during this challenging time.
“Kids typically rely on going to school to be able to find that trusted adult and to be able to tell their story, and they don’t have that access right now,” Holly’s House Executive Director Holly Edmond said. “So just as a neighbor, as a member of society, as a member of the community - just continue to look out for those kids.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.