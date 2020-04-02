Hopkins Co. officials announce 3rd confirmed COVID-19 death

HOPKINS CO., KY. (WFIE) - Hopkins Co. announces its third confirmed COVID-19 death on Wednesday afternoon.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton - confirming the most recent- just this afternoon.
Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is taking aim at an area of the county for not practicing social distancing.
We spoke to a few local leaders in Hopkins County Wednesday. They were watching along with the rest of us as the Governor called out a local church that, he says, likely contributed to the spread of coronavirus.
“Hopkins County has been hit really, really, hard,” Beshear said.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is making an example out of Dawson Springs, reading part of a letter he received from the Hopkins County Health Department.
“It’s an important community to me," Beshear said. "It’s where my dad is from. It’s where my family is from.”
Beshear shared that a church had a preacher from Texas come to the Dawson Springs area on March 15 and 16 for a revival at another church. When he left, multiple people were sick.
“Church placed a post on social media that those people did not have corona- they just had the flu," Beshear said. "According to several people interviewed, they were encouraged not to self-quarantine and still come to church. They did not practice social distancing at the revival.”
We asked the Governor about this situation on Monday.
“Please do not make it a test of faith for people to come to a service in person,” Beshear said.
Hopkins County now sits at 24 confirmed cases, hundreds of contacts and two deaths with an epidemiological link to this revival.
Plus, cases in Muhlenberg, Clark and Warren Counties related to it as well.
"As of 10:30 this morning, it was at two. Now, since this afternoon, you’re up to three?” our reporter Evan Gorman said.
“Yeah, there’s between an additional death that was handed up today, this afternoon,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
The county, faced with one nursing home case, a potential outbreak at a business, a healthcare facility, and ambulance service with multiple people affected and a hospital unit closed, turned into a COVID unit.
“For Baptist Health to step up and get a complete unit for the COVID patients is phenomenal. It shows they’re proactive and looking for down the road," Cotton said. "They’re doing everything they can.”
“To anybody that is still trying to hold- not a service- but a meeting. Notice what one meeting can do- and it spreads far beyond those that are there,” Beshear said.
We also called Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. He says he has been in touch with Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley, who shared with him the church is outside of city limits.
The Governor did applaud both Whitfield and Cotton for their leadership.
