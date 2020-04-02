Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar's second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams. The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC's booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.
UNDATED (AP) — A diversity report for graduation rates among potential NCAA Tournament teams found a larger gap between white and black men’s players from the previous year. The racial gap on the men's side had declined the past two years in studies by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. The institute annually examines graduation rates for men’s and women’s teams invited to the NCAA Tournament. It used final bracket projections from ESPN as a substitute with the tournament canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The study also found male players continue to lag behind their female counterparts overall.