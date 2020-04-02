Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A diversity report for graduation rates among potential NCAA Tournament teams found a larger gap between white and black men’s players from the previous year. The racial gap on the men's side had declined the past two years in studies by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida. The institute annually examines graduation rates for men’s and women’s teams invited to the NCAA Tournament. It used final bracket projections from ESPN as a substitute with the tournament canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The study also found male players continue to lag behind their female counterparts overall.