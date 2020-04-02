FahKara Malone Named Oakland City University Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Prior to that, she spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant at the University of Evansville, which followed two years as the Purple Aces' Director of Basketball Operations. Before joining the coaching ranks, Malone was a stand out on the Purdue University Boilermakers women's basketball team, becoming one of just nine players to start all four years. During her time in West Lafayette, Malone started 124 of 129 games, tallying 1,057 points, 513 assists and 351 steals while helping the Boilermakers reach the post season in each of her four seasons, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament and a pair of appearances in the Elite Eight. Malone was a three-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection and Academic All-Big Ten nominee, a three year team captain, and was chosen as a recipient of the Big Ten's Medal of Honor as a senior. She was also named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player after leading Purdue to a Big Ten Tournament Championship as a sophomore.