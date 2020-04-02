Evansville Water & Sewer Utility reaches $1M settlement with McCurdy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and the new owners of the McCurdy Building announced a $1 million settlement and release agreement on Thursday.
EWSU filed a lawsuit against the previous owners back in July 2018 for outstanding sewer charges and had a lien on the building.
BVFL McCurdy agreed to a $750,000 settlement payment. The current owners will also invest an additional $250,000 in capital building improvements.
EWSU officials say they are happy to see this agreement finally settled.
“To have an extra influx of cash is a nice position to be in,” EWSU Director Allen Mounts said. “We are so grateful that (BVFL McCurdy) are partners with the city to try to rehab and remodel an existing historical structure.”
Mounts said the new owners will implement these capital improvements over a period of time.
