Dubois Co. sees increase in 911 calls related to social distancing issues

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - As people follow social distancing rules, some are now calling law enforcement in Dubois County, reporting people who aren’t.
We spoke with the Dubois County Sheriff about why this is becoming a problem for them.
Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says they’ve been getting a few people calling into 911 saying others aren’t social distancing properly.
Kleinhelter says to please only call 911 if it’s a serious emergency. This way, first responders can efficiently respond and attend to emergency phone calls that they get.
As far as social distancing goes, Kleinhelter says to follow the CDC guidelines.
“We’re not out stopping cars because of the governor’s order," Kleinhelter said. "That’s not what we do. We’re just trying to see if we can find people, to just tell them to social distance, keep six feet away and stuff like that.”
When law enforcement is responding to calls, they ask for the public’s patience. Because of social distancing, they’re having to do things differently.
Kleinhelter says they’ve had numerous complaints about businesses and restaurants still being open. He says they’ve checked them out, and it’s not true, they’re closed.
