Dispatchers screen 911 calls to help first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responders from across the Tri-State are taking extra precautions during the pandemic.
Dispatchers in Vanderburgh County are helping keep first responders safe with a few simple questions.
For example, “I have some questions for you sir, has anyone in your home had any of the following; fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.“
After the dispatcher receives information from the caller, they let first responders know their medical status. From there the responding officers decide how to best handle the situation.
The Evansville Fire Department has made some changes to keep firefighters safe.
“Depends on the severity of the run. If it’s a trauma or a heart attack where we need to make patient contact, then yes, you’re gonna see everybody fully gowned up," Chief Mike Larson said. “Basically look like somebody you would see walking into an emergency room in a hospital”
The Evansville Police Department is also making changes by decreasing the number of officers they send on runs.
”The only time we respond to a motor vehicle incident is if there is an injury involved or if vehicles are in the roadway, others wise we’ll just have them exchange information," Sgt. Nick Winsett said.
The police department is using gloves and masks when going on calls. They’re also using social distancing as best they can to decrease their exposure.
First responders want to thank everyone in the community that has been showing their support.
Whether its donating food, masks, or just kind words, they appreciate you.
