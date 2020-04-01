Watch Live: Hopkins Co. officials giving Wednesday update

Watch Live: Hopkins Co. officials giving Wednesday update
By Jill Lyman | April 1, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 8:20 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials are giving their daily update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.

Tuesday they announced they had a total of 26 cases. The county has two coronavirus related deaths.

Here are the numbers for our part of Kentucky.

34 - Daviess Co.

26 - Hopkins Co.

10 - Muhlenberg Co.

5 - Henderson Co.

2 - Union Co.

2 - Webster Co.

1 - Hancock Co.

Governor Beshear will give his daily update at 4:00.

