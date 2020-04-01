Watch Live: Hopkins Co. officials giving Wednesday update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials are giving their daily update on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
Tuesday they announced they had a total of 26 cases. The county has two coronavirus related deaths.
Here are the numbers for our part of Kentucky.
34 - Daviess Co.
26 - Hopkins Co.
10 - Muhlenberg Co.
5 - Henderson Co.
2 - Union Co.
2 - Webster Co.
1 - Hancock Co.
Governor Beshear will give his daily update at 4:00.
You can watch it live here:
