Warmer temps, showers return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine bathed the Tri-State on Wednesday, but north winds held temps in the lower 50s. Sunny skies return on Thursday as the high climbs into the middle 60s. Increasing clouds Thursday night will lead to a few scattered showers early Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 68. Warmer air streams in over the weekend with highs rising into the lower to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through the middle of next week.