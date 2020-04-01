UniFirst Corp. employee in Owensboro tests positive for COVID-19

This Team Partner is currently seeking medical assistance from home, and we send our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. This individual was last at work on Thursday, March 26th. Upon learning of the team partner’s diagnosis, we immediately cleaned and sanitized the area in which they worked. We are not aware of any other Team Partners at our location feeling unwell at this time. However, as a precaution, we have asked anyone else who had close contact with the team partner to self-quarantine for a 14-day period in accordance with guidance from the CDC. We are also in contact with the Green River Health Department and will follow any additional direction they provide.