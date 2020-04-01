UniFirst Corp. employee in Owensboro tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An employee at the UniFirst Corporation’s national distribution center has tested positive with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Company officials sent out the following press release on Wednesday afternoon:
We have been notified that a Team Partner at our Owensboro, KY national distribution center has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This Team Partner is currently seeking medical assistance from home, and we send our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. This individual was last at work on Thursday, March 26th. Upon learning of the team partner’s diagnosis, we immediately cleaned and sanitized the area in which they worked. We are not aware of any other Team Partners at our location feeling unwell at this time. However, as a precaution, we have asked anyone else who had close contact with the team partner to self-quarantine for a 14-day period in accordance with guidance from the CDC. We are also in contact with the Green River Health Department and will follow any additional direction they provide.
We are keenly aware of the vital role our customers play in ensuring that the essential services we all rely upon operate seamlessly during this uncertain time. And, we are incredibly thankful to our Team Partners who are working in service of these customers. As always, the health and safety of our Team Partners is our top priority; we will continue to adhere to the heightened cleaning, sanitizing, personal hygiene and social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC as well as other directives from local health authorities.
