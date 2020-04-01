Tiger volleyball players sign NLI to compete in college

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Ainsley Neighbors, Reitz Memorial High School class of 2020, has committed to play volleyball at Marian University in Indianapolis, IN.
At Memorial, Ainsley played volleyball all four years under Coach Andi Allford as a Libero, Defensive Specialist, and a setter. In 2018, Ainsley helped lead the team to a Sectional Championship, and in 2019 a Regional Championship. In 2019, she was named Academic All-State, First Team All-City, First Team All-SIAC, First Team AllMetro, and was the Kiwanis Award winner.
Ainsley is excited to play at Marian for Coach Ashlee Pritchard. The Knights had an impressive 38-2 record and won the NAIA National Championship in 2019. Coach Pritchard just completed her 8th season with the Knights and has an overall record at Marian of 169-95. She was also named the NAIA Coach of the Year.
Ainsley will study Biology/Health Science at Marian with plans to attend Graduate school to become a Physician Assistant. She was also awarded the San Damiano Scholarship. Ainsley’s proud parents are Mark and Missy Neighbors.
Reitz Memorial student-athlete Alyssa Blessinger, class of 2020 has committed to play volleyball at Case Western Reserve University.
Alyssa was a varsity starter with the Tigers for three years under the leadership of Coach Andi Allford. Alyssa helped lead her team to a Sectional title in 2017 and City, SIAC and Regional titles in 2019. Alyssa won the “Hustle” award voted on by her teammates in 2016, 2018 and 2019 in addition to being named Academic All-State and All-Metro Team. She has also been a varsity starter on the softball team and was awarded SIAC 1st team and Academic All-Conference in 2018.
Case Western Reserve volleyball team is led by Karen Farrell who completed her 18th season as the head coach of the Spartans in 2019. Coach Farrell has led the program to fifth-place finishes at the UAA Championships in two of the past three seasons. At the close of the 2019 season, she tallied 358 career wins with the program.
Alyssa is excited to pursue her collegiate studies at Case Western and plans to major in biology leading to a post grad in a PA program.
Courtesy: Memorial Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.