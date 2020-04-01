Tiger volleyball players sign NLI to compete in college

Alyssa was a varsity starter with the Tigers for three years under the leadership of Coach Andi Allford. Alyssa helped lead her team to a Sectional title in 2017 and City, SIAC and Regional titles in 2019. Alyssa won the “Hustle” award voted on by her teammates in 2016, 2018 and 2019 in addition to being named Academic All-State and All-Metro Team. She has also been a varsity starter on the softball team and was awarded SIAC 1st team and Academic All-Conference in 2018.