Rental property owners, landlords helping tenants as much as possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) Rental property tenants are worried about how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their ability to pay rent.
Some tenants are finding themselves in a panic after losing their jobs to the coronavirus pandemic. They’re left with hoping rental properties will work with them.
“We basically just got a message telling us like ‘Hey, you still need to pay this rent because we still have our mortgage to pay, so I would encourage seeking other jobs or even borrowing money from family members,’ tenant at Hidden Hills Apartment Complex Elijah Beach said.
When it comes to Elijah, he’s had to file for unemployment after losing both of his jobs, but he’s worried he won’t hear back from the unemployment offices before he has to pay rent again.
Like most of the industry, the attorney that represents Hidden Hills Apartments says they do have plans in place.
“Hidden Hills like most in the industry is very much interested in working out what they call a promise to pay agreement that would allow them some time to be able to pay rent," legal counsel for Hidden Hills Apartment Complex Jeff Wilhite said.
The agreement will give tenants no longer than three months to pay.
Other property managers and owners say it’s best to pay as much as you can, communicate with your landlords or rental offices, and don’t refuse to pay it.
“Call your landlord, call your management company. Tell them you can’t pay right now. They will give you the resources to go to. They will find ways to either help you work it out or give you ideas to who you can go to get funding. Flat out rejecting and saying we don’t have to pay you because the governor says so is ultimately going to look bad for them," a property owner Dave Clark said.
As for Elijah and other tenants, they feel these temporary solutions could create bigger problems.
“If you can’t pay rent this month, and then you can’t pay it next month, and the month after that. You might not be evicted for it but when you have three months of back rent you have to pay for, then what are you going to do," Beach said.
Jon Miller a property manager also told us about resources made available for people struggling financially.
“The local charities, the Catholic charities like St. Vincent de Paul has helped out in the past. Plus the local Township Trustee has helped too," Miller said. “I don’t know they’re funding right now if they’re getting flooded, but they have helped in the past.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.