Oakland City University Athletics Returning to NAIA and Conference Roots

The Mighty Oaks sponsor 14 sports teams, competing in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and volleyball. Oakland City also has a co-ed cheerleading team. Oakland City will participate in 13 of the 17 RSC Championship sports with the only exceptions being men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field which OCU hopes to add by 2021.Oakland City University brings the RSC membership back to 13 institutions. The Mighty Oaks increase the conference’s membership to four schools within the state of Indiana. The RSC membership, which is spread across five states, now includes four schools in Kentucky, four in Indiana, two in Ohio, two in Pennsylvania, and one in West Virginia.