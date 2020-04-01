New shelter in place for homeless to battle COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A partnership between the Catholic Diocese of Evansville and several Evansville agencies is providing a safe place for the homeless during COVID-19.
The City of Evansville announced the partnership that will open the Diocese Sarto Retreat House as a self-isolation center for the homeless.
According to Evansville and Vanderburgh’s Homeless Commission Administrator Timothy Weir, at least three people are self-isolating inside the Sarto House, awaiting their COVID-19 test results.
Weir explained the homeless are some of the most at risk of contracting the coronavirus because they lack the sanitary resources and many have underlying health conditions.
The facility will be important for keeping the number of cases in the community down.
“We were tracking COVID-19 cases at shelters,” Weir explained. "It was evident that it could spread more widely in the community if we didn’t take the approach that we’re taking now.”
The Sarto House will also serve as a place for homeless patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 to go so they can safely quarantine after leaving the hospital.
“Thanks to the collaboration between homeless shelters and outreach staff, volunteers, healthcare facilities, and the Catholic Diocese; our community’s most vulnerable citizens will have temporary housing where they can fully recuperate,” Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “Establishing this center also will help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The Sarto House also has 55 dormitories that will be made available to the homeless community. Security and cleaning staff will be provided by the city of Evansville.
According to the City of Evansville, cleaning and sanitizing will be subject to inspection and approval by the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and later will be used to fully restore the Retreat House to its prior condition. The dedicated staff of Aurora Inc., ECHO Community Healthcare, ECHO Housing Corp. and others have volunteered to oversee clients’ recuperation at the facility.
“This is an opportunity for us to publicly express our faith by serving those who face a heightened health risk from COVID-19 in our local community,” Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel said. “We hope that our facility will be comforting to those who will be short-term residents.”
