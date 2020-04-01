Mike Blake inducted into Indiana Sports Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News’s very own Mike Blake is among the first 100 to be inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame.
According to the announcement from the hall of fame, the First Class of 2020 will be comprised of those who have made their mark on the sports world with ties to the Hoosier state.
Mike is the lone media representative to be elected to the hall of fame in this class.
He is joined in this class by heavy-hitters like Don Mattingly, Calbert Cheaney and Jamey Carroll.
Right now, the Indiana Hall of Fame is just virtual, but there are hopes of establishing a physical hall of fame in Evansville.
