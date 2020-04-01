Local college coaches react to NCAA eligibility relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday night, the NCAA DI Council announced that spring sport athletes would be granted an additional year of eligibility, impacting sports like: baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, track and others.
The decision came after the DII Council announced eligibility relief for its’ athletes a few weeks ago.
It’s a sigh of relief for seniors that saw their collegiate careers cut short, but it also poses a lot of questions regarding roster sizes, scholarship capacity and financial aid.
14 Sports spoke with Wes Carroll and Tracy Archuleta who discussed how the NCAA’s decision impacts the future of their programs.
