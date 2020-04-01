John Hall announces intent to transfer from UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Wednesday, UE redshirt junior John Hall announced his intent to transfer from the Purple Aces basketball program on his Twitter account.
With his graduation this spring, Hall will enter the portal as a graduate-transfer meaning he will be eligible to play for another program immediately.
The Philadelphia native played in all 32 games during the 2019-20 season, starting 25. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 22.7 minutes a game.
Hall is now the 3rd UE player to enter the transfer portal following the end of the season - both Artur Labinowicz and Marcus Henderson have also announced their plans to leave the program.
The University of Evansville men’s basketball season ended in the first round of the MVC Tournament, the Purple Aces finished on a 19-game losing streak.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.